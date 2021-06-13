Short Interest in Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Drops By 54.9%

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the May 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.0 days.

Shares of Royal Boskalis Westminster stock remained flat at $$34.65 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.15. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

Get Royal Boskalis Westminster alerts:

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. provides dredging, offshore energy, and maritime services worldwide. Its Dredging & Inland Infra segment engages constructs and maintains ports and waterways; and provides land reclamation, coastal defense, riverbank protection, and underwater rock fragmentation services.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Boskalis Westminster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.