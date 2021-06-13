Short Interest in SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Decreases By 58.8%

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 305.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SALRF remained flat at $$70.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $71.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities cut SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SalMar ASA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DNB Markets lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Danske lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.