Short Interest in Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Increases By 136.4%

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.93.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

