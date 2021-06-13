Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Rises By 113.4%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630. Sega Sammy has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54.
About Sega Sammy
Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.