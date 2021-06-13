Short Interest in Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Rises By 113.4%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 113.4% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630. Sega Sammy has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

