Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Rises By 175.2%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 175.2% from the May 13th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seven & i from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Seven & i stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.20.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seven & i will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

