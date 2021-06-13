Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Expands By 129.1%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, a growth of 129.1% from the May 13th total of 172,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 359.8 days.

SFFYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ING Group upgraded Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Signify from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Signify alerts:

SFFYF stock remained flat at $$61.36 during trading on Friday. Signify has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.50.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.