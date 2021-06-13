Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Rises By 140.0%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY remained flat at $$11.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.4432 per share. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

