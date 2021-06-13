Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Declines By 54.5%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 237,700 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the May 13th total of 522,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

SONM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.39. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

