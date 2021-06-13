Short Interest in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Declines By 46.8%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the May 13th total of 326,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Sprott by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 304,487 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $9,422,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE SII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 97,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,630. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprott will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.52%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

