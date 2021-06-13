Short Interest in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Decreases By 49.4%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 789,100 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the May 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ MITO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 856,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,927. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

