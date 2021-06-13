Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Decreases By 45.9%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the May 13th total of 145,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 189,157 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,532,000.

NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 621,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,858. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

