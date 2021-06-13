Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Increases By 157.7%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 157.7% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Tecogen stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecogen will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

