Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Drops By 60.6%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the May 13th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIIAY. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telecom Italia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.