Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Decreases By 47.1%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

TVE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.90.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.