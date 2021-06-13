Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Decreases By 58.3%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The China Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The China Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,725 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in The China Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The China Fund by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The China Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CHN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285. The China Fund has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $34.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

