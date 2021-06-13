Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Grows By 185.7%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $6.38 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.1553 dividend. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.