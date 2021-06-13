Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Decreases By 58.8%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $53,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at $660,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,961 shares of company stock worth $220,633. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,856. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.98%.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

