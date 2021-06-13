Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Decreases By 85.7%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $400.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.96.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

