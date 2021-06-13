Short Interest in Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Declines By 50.0%

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OEZVY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Verbund from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verbund has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS OEZVY remained flat at $$17.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $812.58 million for the quarter.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

