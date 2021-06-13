Short Interest in VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) Grows By 133.3%

VersaBank (OTCMKTS:VRRKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on VersaBank from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRRKF opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05. VersaBank has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

