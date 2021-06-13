Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Grows By 2,900.0%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Verus International stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

