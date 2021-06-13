Short Interest in Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Grows By 2,900.0%

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Verus International stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.
About Verus International
