Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Drops By 58.8%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VWDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

VWDRY opened at $11.61 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.8387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

