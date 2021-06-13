Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Declines By 95.8%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65. Victory Square Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.00.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

