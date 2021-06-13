Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Declines By 95.8%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.65. Victory Square Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.00.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
