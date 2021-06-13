Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Declines By 99.9%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 13th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VPER opened at $0.01 on Friday. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

