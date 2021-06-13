Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Declines By 99.9%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the May 13th total of 80,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,873,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VPER opened at $0.01 on Friday. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.
About Viper Networks
