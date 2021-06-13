Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Rises By 135.7%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the May 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:SBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. 9,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,730. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

