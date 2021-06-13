Showcase (SHO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $172,450.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $172,450.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 34.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00162724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00187162 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.83 or 0.01077021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.22 or 1.00313676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.