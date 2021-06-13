SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $23,825.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SHPING

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

