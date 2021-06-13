Signata (SATA) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $27,042.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signata has traded down 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00057567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.85 or 0.00778659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.08 or 0.08071956 BTC.

Signata Coin Profile

SATA is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,143,996 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

