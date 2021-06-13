Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.21% of Signature Bank worth $24,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,078,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $86,997,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after buying an additional 365,825 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.67.

SBNY stock opened at $248.33 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.32.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

