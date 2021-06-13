Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Trading Down 35.5% Over Last Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $191,652.62 and approximately $176.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,855,137 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

