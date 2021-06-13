Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 181.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.42. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.