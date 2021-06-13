Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. Buys Shares of 2,187,000 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,187,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486,000. Cheniere Energy makes up approximately 16.8% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned about 0.86% of Cheniere Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,825 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $98,181,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 678,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,678. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

