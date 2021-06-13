Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. Sells 2,168,004 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,168,004 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up approximately 24.5% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned about 1.37% of Ally Financial worth $229,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after buying an additional 877,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,505,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after buying an additional 207,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,206,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,340,000 after buying an additional 412,165 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,784. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.