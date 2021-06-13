SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of SJW Group worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

