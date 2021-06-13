Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00022538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.66 or 0.00791055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.80 or 0.08147345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00085431 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

