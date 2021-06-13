SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $452,753.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,940.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,344.19 or 0.06522465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.11 or 0.00445482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.32 or 0.01581304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00151626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.29 or 0.00671378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00450836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007581 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00039991 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

