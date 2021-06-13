SmartMesh (SMT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $125,812.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $125,812.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.24 or 0.00787618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00085566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.04 or 0.08122725 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

