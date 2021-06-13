SmileyCoin (SMLY) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $64.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

