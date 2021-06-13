Snow Capital Management LP Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,293.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
