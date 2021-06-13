Snow Capital Management LP Sells 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Snow Capital Management LP cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,503.35 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,293.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

