SnowGem Price Down 13.2% This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001341 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

