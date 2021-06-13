SnowSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $155,192.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $7.66 or 0.00020274 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $155,192.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00167283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189670 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.01160171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.92 or 0.99850289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,901 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

