Solana (SOL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.34 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Solana has a total market cap of $10.34 billion and approximately $474.86 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $37.92 or 0.00097286 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00799724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.46 or 0.08022157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00084076 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Solana Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

