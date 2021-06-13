Sologenic (SOLO) Market Cap Hits $239.20 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, Sologenic has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $239.20 million and $447,655.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic launched on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,339 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

