SONO Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, SONO has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market cap of $32,171.78 and approximately $99.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,942.44 or 1.00006035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00031897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.00360771 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00440262 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.19 or 0.00832469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00064941 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003452 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.