Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in May

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sophiris Bio stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sophiris Bio has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.
Sophiris Bio Company Profile
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.