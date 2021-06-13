Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Short Interest Up 2,900.0% in May

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sophiris Bio stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sophiris Bio has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Sophiris Bio alerts:

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sophiris Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sophiris Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.