Sora Price Tops $277.19 on Major Exchanges (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Sora has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sora coin can now be purchased for $277.19 or 0.00772608 BTC on major exchanges. Sora has a market capitalization of $97.02 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora Coin Profile

Sora is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Sora Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

