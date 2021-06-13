Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post $26.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.80 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $107.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.41 million to $107.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $110.94 million, with estimates ranging from $109.87 million to $112.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.48 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.09. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

