S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report earnings of $3.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $3.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

Shares of SPGI traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,695. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $398.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

