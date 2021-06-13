SparkPoint Fuel Hits Market Capitalization of $2.28 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $2.28 million and $359,721.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00167283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189670 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.01160171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.92 or 0.99850289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.