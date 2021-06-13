SparkPoint One Day Volume Tops $1.74 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $35.71 million and $1.74 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.40 or 0.00806097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.63 or 0.08096036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00084104 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,105,776,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

